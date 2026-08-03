'Will emperor show his degree?': CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke
What's the story
Abhijeet Dipke, the founder of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), has challenged Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders to disclose their educational qualifications. This comes after a local BJP worker filed a Right to Information (RTI) application seeking details about Dipke's education funding in the United States. In a social media post, he wrote, "I am ready to reveal my scholarship letter & education loan letter. Will the emperor show his degree?"
Funding details
How I financed my education
Dipke has a Master of Science in Public Relations from Boston University's College of Communication.
He revealed that he financed his education through a scholarship from Boston University and an education loan, which is still pending repayment.
"I have received a scholarship from Boston University for my education. I have also taken an education loan for my studies; it is still pending and has to be repaid," Dipke said.
Degree challenge
Will your leaders show their degree? Dipke challenges BJP
In response to the RTI query, Dipke asked if BJP leaders would also disclose their educational qualifications.
He said, "I just saw that a BJP worker has filed an RTI on me and wants to know how I completed my education. I want to ask him, will your leaders show their degree?"
He also asked why his education was being questioned.
Twitter Post
Abhijeet Dipke's video message
I am ready to reveal my scholarship letter & education loan letter.— Abhijeet Dipke (@abhijeet_dipke) August 3, 2026
Will the emperor show his degree? pic.twitter.com/cVUqbz3O9n
Political row
CJP leader back in India after studying in US
Dipke returned to India in June before leading a major protest movement.
The CJP is currently embroiled in a political controversy over Dipke's educational qualifications and funding sources for his US studies.
Earlier, in an interview with journalist Barkha Dutt, Dipke clarified that his education was funded through a Boston University scholarship and an educational loan.
Meanwhile, the BJP has not yet responded to these allegations or Dipke's challenge.