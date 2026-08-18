Tamil Nadu CM apologizes for minister's 'Karunanidhi' reference without honorifics
What's the story
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay has apologized in the Assembly after a minister referred to late Chief Minister M Karunanidhi without using the traditional honorifics. Forest Minister RV Ranjith Kumar had mentioned Karunanidhi simply as "Karunanidhi" during a debate on Health and Revenue department grants. The omission of titles like "Kalaignar" or "former Chief Minister" led to protests from the opposition Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK).
Speech details
Minister slams past cash-for-votes practices
In his speech, Ranjith Kumar slammed past cash-for-votes practices and spoke about the controversial "Thirumangalam formula."
He claimed that in previous elections, up to ₹1,500 per vote had been distributed in his Kancheepuram constituency.
The minister contrasted those elections with the current administration, saying no money was distributed for votes this time.
Apology issued
DMK protests, Vijay offers apology
As Ranjith Kumar continued his speech, the omission of honorifics drew loud protests from DMK members, including former minister KKSSR Ramachandran.
To diffuse the situation, CM Vijay intervened and apologized on behalf of the minister.
"I apologize on his behalf," he said, acknowledging that addressing Karunanidhi without honorifics was inappropriate.
This apology ended the disruption and allowed the debate to continue.