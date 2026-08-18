Tamil Nadu CM apologizes for minister's 'Karunanidhi' reference without honorifics

As Ranjith Kumar continued his speech, the omission of honorifics drew loud protests from DMK members, including former minister KKSSR Ramachandran.

To diffuse the situation, CM Vijay intervened and apologized on behalf of the minister.

"I apologize on his behalf," he said, acknowledging that addressing Karunanidhi without honorifics was inappropriate.

This apology ended the disruption and allowed the debate to continue.