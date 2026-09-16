Disappointment as hundreds waiting for Vijay told London event canceled
What's the story
The planned public appearance of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay near London's The Shard was canceled on Tuesday due to safety concerns. Hundreds of fans had gathered outside the iconic skyscraper, hoping to see the actor-politician during his visit to the United Kingdom. However, organizers announced the cancellation after police raised concerns about crowd safety.
Event cancelation
Vijay's team announced the cancellation
A member of Vijay's team announced the cancellation through a loudspeaker, citing failure to secure the necessary permission due to safety concerns.
"Therefore, with affection, we kindly request that no one attempt to meet him. Furthermore, with humility, we request that you refrain from efforts such as waiting at the entrance of the hotel where the Victorious Leader is staying or along the route he will travel," the IT wing of Vijay's TVK also said.
Fans
Announcement disappointed many supporters
The announcement disappointed many supporters who had traveled long distances and waited for hours outside the venue.
One fan, who had been waiting at Vijay's hotel for hours, told PTI, "I think it's reasonable, but all of these people have been waiting."
Vijay is in the UK leading a Tamil Nadu government delegation on an investment outreach mission, aimed at attracting global investors to Tamil Nadu.
Investment mission
Delegation has already signed several MOUs
During his visit, the delegation has already signed several memoranda of understanding worth ₹12,300 crore.
These agreements are expected to help make Tamil Nadu a major advanced manufacturing and technology hub in Asia and create over 9,400 high-value jobs.
The largest investment commitment came from auto component company Samvardhana Motherson International Limited, which, along with its European and UK-based joint venture partners, signed an MoU with Guidance Tamil Nadu to invest around ₹11,000 crore over the next five years.