Disappointment as hundreds waiting for Vijay told London event canceled 

A member of Vijay's team announced the cancellation through a loudspeaker, citing failure to secure the necessary permission due to safety concerns.

"Therefore, with affection, we kindly request that no one attempt to meet him. Furthermore, with humility, we request that you refrain from efforts such as waiting at the entrance of the hotel where the Victorious Leader is staying or along the route he will travel," the IT wing of Vijay's TVK also said.