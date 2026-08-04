Udhayanidhi Stalin detained from home after remarks against 'Trisha'
What's the story
The Tamil Nadu Police have detained DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin in connection with his controversial remark, which many have interpreted as referring to actor Trisha Krishnan. The action came after the TVK filed a complaint against him with the National Commission for Women (NCW) and the police, which registered an FIR. The controversy erupted after Stalin appeared to make a double-meaning comment about actor Trisha while addressing a rally on the Cauvery issue and criticizing Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay.
Twitter Post
Stalin detained by Police from his Chennai residence
#WATCH | DMK leader and LoP Udhayanidhi Stalin detained by Police from his Chennai residence, following an FIR against him over his alleged defamatory remarks against actor Trisha and CM Vijay. Slogans directed at actor Trisha were raised at his rally yesterday. pic.twitter.com/JUk7cpaTdG— ANI (@ANI) August 4, 2026
Legal proceedings
TVK demands legal action, public apology
In the complaint, TVK accused Stalin of making "objectifying and sexually suggestive" remarks during a speech on the Cauvery issue at a Thanjavur rally.
Pazha Selvakumar claimed that Stalin made "offensive double-meaning remarks and vulgar innuendos" against a prominent woman public figure.
He urged the NCW to take cognizance of the speech and video footage from the rally, demanding legal action for "public obscenity and outraging the modesty of women."
The TVK also demanded an unconditional public apology from Stalin.
Speech
What did Stalin say
While addressing a rally on the Cauvery issue, when chants of "Trisha, Trisha" interrupted his speech, Stalin smiled and made an innuendo toward Krishnan, Vijay's co-star, who is also romantically linked to him by many on social media.
He said, "Whether the water reaches anywhere else or not, it should reach there," before clarifying he was talking about the Cauvery water.
The comment drew sharp criticism from TVK MLA Rhevanth Charan, who called it "disgusting" and unacceptable.
Twitter Post
Video that sparked row
At what was projected as a farmers protest, Udhayanidhi Stalin made an unnecessary, vulgar and double meaning comment about actress Trisha in front of thousands of men. pic.twitter.com/EvqkGrHKie— Actor Vijay Team (@ActorVijayTeam) August 3, 2026
Arrest demand
BJP slams Stalin, calls speech 'shameful'
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has also reacted strongly to Stalin's remarks.
Tamil Nadu BJP chief spokesperson Narayanan Thirupathy called the speech "disgusting, obscene, vulgar and shameful." He demanded Stalin's arrest, saying it would bring credit to Chief Minister Joseph Vijay.
Another BJP leader Vinoj P Selvam slammed Stalin for speaking disdainfully about fellow artists despite being a former actor himself.
Past controversies
Stalin previously compared Sanatan Dharma to diseases
Stalin has approached the Madras High Court, seeking anticipatory bail, which the court has agreed to hear on Tuesday evening.
This is not the first time Stalin has landed in hot water for his remarks. Three years ago, he had compared Sanatan Dharma to "dengue, malaria," calling for its eradication. The Supreme Court had reprimanded him for that statement.
Currently, Stalin is the Leader of Opposition in Tamil Nadu Assembly after losing power to Vijay's TVK in recent assembly elections.