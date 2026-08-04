Udhayanidhi Stalin detained from home after remarks against 'Trisha' 

In the complaint, TVK accused Stalin of making "objectifying and sexually suggestive" remarks during a speech on the Cauvery issue at a Thanjavur rally.

Pazha Selvakumar claimed that Stalin made "offensive double-meaning remarks and vulgar innuendos" against a prominent woman public figure.

He urged the NCW to take cognizance of the speech and video footage from the rally, demanding legal action for "public obscenity and outraging the modesty of women."

The TVK also demanded an unconditional public apology from Stalin.