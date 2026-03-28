Congress alleges Goa concillor's son exploited over 100 victims
What's the story
Goa Congress chief Amit Patkar has alleged that a sex scandal involving the son of a local councilor has over 100 minor victims. The accused, Soham (20), is the son of Curchorem Municipal Council member Sushant Naik. He was arrested on March 21 under several laws, including the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Information Technology Act.
Allegations
Amit Patkar criticizes Goa commissions' inaction
Patkar alleged that the accused had been committing crimes for three years, and the number of victims is over 100. He said the minor girls are from different regions, including Curchorem and Margao. The Congress leader also slammed local authorities for their inaction, asking why organizations like the Goa State Women's Commission and the Goa State Commission for Protection of Child Rights haven't intervened yet.
Investigation progress
Crime Branch confirms 3 complaints filed
A Crime Branch official confirmed that three girls have filed complaints so far. "Efforts are underway to encourage more victims to file complaints," the official confirmed, as per The Economic Times. "The exact number of victims can be ascertained only after the investigation is completed," the official was quoted as saying.