Congress alleges Goa concillor's son exploited over 100 victims

Allegations

Amit Patkar criticizes Goa commissions' inaction

Patkar alleged that the accused had been committing crimes for three years, and the number of victims is over 100. He said the minor girls are from different regions, including Curchorem and Margao. The Congress leader also slammed local authorities for their inaction, asking why organizations like the Goa State Women's Commission and the Goa State Commission for Protection of Child Rights haven't intervened yet.