Modi's reverse-order pocket square at I-Day stokes row

Congress MP Pawan Khera took to X (formerly Twitter) to question PM Modi's choice of pocket square colors.

He wrote, "Lagta hai sahib ne Urdu mein Tiranga pehna hai. Ya phir Bharat ki jagah Ireland ka Independence Day mana rahay hain (Looks like sahib has worn the tricolor in Urdu...)."

The Irish flag has the same color scheme as the Indian tricolor, but in a different order, which is what Khera was alluding to.