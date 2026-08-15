Modi's reverse-order pocket square at I-Day stokes row
What's the story
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's choice of attire for India's 80th Independence Day celebrations has drawn criticism from the Indian National Congress. The PM wore a white kurta-pyjama and brown sleeveless jacket, along with a traditional turban. However, it was his pocket squares that drew attention as they were in the order of green, white, and saffron, rather than the Indian tricolor, prompting the Congress party to take a dig at him.
Criticism voiced
Khera questions PM's choice of colors
Congress MP Pawan Khera took to X (formerly Twitter) to question PM Modi's choice of pocket square colors.
He wrote, "Lagta hai sahib ne Urdu mein Tiranga pehna hai. Ya phir Bharat ki jagah Ireland ka Independence Day mana rahay hain (Looks like sahib has worn the tricolor in Urdu...)."
The Irish flag has the same color scheme as the Indian tricolor, but in a different order, which is what Khera was alluding to.
Twitter Post
Pawan Khera's jibe at PM Modi's pocket square
Lagta hai sahib ne Urdu mein Tiranga pehna hai.— Pawan Khera 🇮🇳 ಪವನ್ ಖೇರಾ (@Pawankhera) August 15, 2026
Ya phir Bharat 🇮🇳 ki jagah Ireland 🇮🇪 ka Independence Day mana rahay hain. pic.twitter.com/g0EiOLWICI
Cultural significance
PM Modi's vibrant turban steals the show
PM Modi's turban also drew attention for its vibrant colors and cultural significance.
The traditional bandhani or tie-and-dye safa had a deep red base with white and yellow dots. It was tied in a classic long tail (palla) over his shoulder.
His choice of attire has always been a highlight of the Independence Day celebrations at Red Fort since 2014, when he first wore a bright red bandhej turban with a contrasting green tail.
Fashion evolution
A look back at PM's turban choices over the years
Over the years, PM Modi has donned a variety of vibrant turbans for the occasion.
These have included bright yellows in multi-hued bandhani, saffron tones, and a white turban with saffron and green stripes.
He has also worn bandhani prints in yellow, green, orange, and red hues.
However, this year's outfit was reminiscent of his very first address at the Red Fort in 2014.