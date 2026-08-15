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Home / News / Politics News / Modi's reverse-order pocket square at I-Day stokes row
Modi's reverse-order pocket square at I-Day stokes row
PM Modi's pocket square colors spark controversy

Modi's reverse-order pocket square at I-Day stokes row

By Snehil Singh
Aug 15, 2026
01:17 pm
What's the story

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's choice of attire for India's 80th Independence Day celebrations has drawn criticism from the Indian National Congress. The PM wore a white kurta-pyjama and brown sleeveless jacket, along with a traditional turban. However, it was his pocket squares that drew attention as they were in the order of green, white, and saffron, rather than the Indian tricolor, prompting the Congress party to take a dig at him.

Criticism voiced

Khera questions PM's choice of colors

Congress MP Pawan Khera took to X (formerly Twitter) to question PM Modi's choice of pocket square colors.

He wrote, "Lagta hai sahib ne Urdu mein Tiranga pehna hai. Ya phir Bharat ki jagah Ireland ka Independence Day mana rahay hain (Looks like sahib has worn the tricolor in Urdu...)."

The Irish flag has the same color scheme as the Indian tricolor, but in a different order, which is what Khera was alluding to.

Twitter Post

Pawan Khera's jibe at PM Modi's pocket square

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Cultural significance

PM Modi's vibrant turban steals the show

PM Modi's turban also drew attention for its vibrant colors and cultural significance.

The traditional bandhani or tie-and-dye safa had a deep red base with white and yellow dots. It was tied in a classic long tail (palla) over his shoulder.

His choice of attire has always been a highlight of the Independence Day celebrations at Red Fort since 2014, when he first wore a bright red bandhej turban with a contrasting green tail.

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Fashion evolution

A look back at PM's turban choices over the years

Over the years, PM Modi has donned a variety of vibrant turbans for the occasion.

These have included bright yellows in multi-hued bandhani, saffron tones, and a white turban with saffron and green stripes.

He has also worn bandhani prints in yellow, green, orange, and red hues.

However, this year's outfit was reminiscent of his very first address at the Red Fort in 2014.

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