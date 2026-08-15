Congress hits back at Modi's 'dimaagi Naxal' jab

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh slammed PM Modi for using the term "dimaagi Naxal" to describe his political opponents. He said it was a rephrased version of "Urban Naxals," a term the PM used earlier.

Ramesh alleged that the government eventually accepted many issues raised by those it had branded as such, citing examples like the acceptance of a caste-based census after initially dismissing it as "Urban Naxal" thinking.