Karnataka minister slams PM Modi over 'bhajan clubbing' event
What's the story
Karnataka minister and Congress leader Priyank Kharge has criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for attending a "Bhajan clubbing" event in Delhi. The event was held on the 110th birth anniversary of Sangh Parivar ideologue Deendayal Upadhyay, at a park near the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters. PM Modi participated in the modern cultural trend of bhajan clubbing, where people gather to sing, clap, and dance to Hindu devotional songs.
Counterattack
Kharge accuses PM Modi of avoiding accountability
Kharge took to social media platform X to question PM Modi's priorities.
He said, "PM @narendramodi has time for 'Bhajan Clubbing,' but no time to answer serious questions about the clubbing of democracy through the Election Commission."
He accused the Prime Minister of avoiding accountability for 13 years.
The BJP hit back at Kharge's comments, accusing him of mocking India's heritage of "bhajan" and "bhakti."
Twitter Post
Priyank Kharge criticizes PM Modi
PM @narendramodi has time for “Bhajan Clubbing”, but no time to answer serious questions about the clubbing of democracy through the Election Commission.— Priyank Kharge / ಪ್ರಿಯಾಂಕ್ ಖರ್ಗೆ (@PriyankKharge) September 26, 2026
For 13 years, there has been a familiar pattern: when difficult questions confront the government, the Prime Minister is… https://t.co/eAHAu158dx
Heritage insult
BJP hits back, asks Congress to focus on its own
BJP spokesperson CR Kesavan accused the Congress of insulting India's civilizational heritage.
He asked Kharge to question Rahul Gandhi's leadership, citing the Congress's electoral losses under his watch.
Kesavan also slammed the previous United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government for its economic management, contrasting it with PM Modi's governance record.
He ended by accusing the Congress of putting its "first family" ahead of national interest.
Twitter Post
CR Kesavan hits back at Priyank Kharge
Congress once again mocks and insults Bharat’s remarkable civilisational heritage of Bhajan and Bhakti. What better can you except of Junior Kharge who is only conversant with singing praises of the self-serving Congress first family. Does Junior Kharge have even an iota of… pic.twitter.com/wMospGmLwY— C.R.Kesavan (@crkesavan) September 26, 2026
Trend endorsement
Bhajan clubbing trend and 'Mann Ki Baat' mention
PM Modi attended the event at Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Park in Delhi, where he was seen clapping and playing a tambourine-like instrument.
The trend of bhajan clubbing has been praised by PM Modi in his Mann Ki Baat broadcast earlier this year, calling it a blend of devotion, culture, spirituality, and modernity.