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Home / News / Politics News / Karnataka minister slams PM Modi over 'bhajan clubbing' event
Karnataka minister slams PM Modi over 'bhajan clubbing' event
PM Modi participated in 'bhajan clubbing' event

Karnataka minister slams PM Modi over 'bhajan clubbing' event

By Snehil Singh
Sep 26, 2026
01:43 pm
What's the story

Karnataka minister and Congress leader Priyank Kharge has criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for attending a "Bhajan clubbing" event in Delhi. The event was held on the 110th birth anniversary of Sangh Parivar ideologue Deendayal Upadhyay, at a park near the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters. PM Modi participated in the modern cultural trend of bhajan clubbing, where people gather to sing, clap, and dance to Hindu devotional songs.

Counterattack

Kharge accuses PM Modi of avoiding accountability

Kharge took to social media platform X to question PM Modi's priorities.

He said, "PM @narendramodi has time for 'Bhajan Clubbing,' but no time to answer serious questions about the clubbing of democracy through the Election Commission."

He accused the Prime Minister of avoiding accountability for 13 years.

The BJP hit back at Kharge's comments, accusing him of mocking India's heritage of "bhajan" and "bhakti."

Twitter Post

Priyank Kharge criticizes PM Modi 

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Heritage insult

BJP hits back, asks Congress to focus on its own

BJP spokesperson CR Kesavan accused the Congress of insulting India's civilizational heritage.

He asked Kharge to question Rahul Gandhi's leadership, citing the Congress's electoral losses under his watch.

Kesavan also slammed the previous United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government for its economic management, contrasting it with PM Modi's governance record.

He ended by accusing the Congress of putting its "first family" ahead of national interest.

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CR Kesavan hits back at Priyank Kharge

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Bhajan clubbing trend and 'Mann Ki Baat' mention

PM Modi attended the event at Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Park in Delhi, where he was seen clapping and playing a tambourine-like instrument.

The trend of bhajan clubbing has been praised by PM Modi in his Mann Ki Baat broadcast earlier this year, calling it a blend of devotion, culture, spirituality, and modernity.

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