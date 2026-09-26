Karnataka minister slams PM Modi over 'bhajan clubbing' event

Kharge took to social media platform X to question PM Modi's priorities.

He said, "PM @narendramodi has time for 'Bhajan Clubbing,' but no time to answer serious questions about the clubbing of democracy through the Election Commission."

He accused the Prime Minister of avoiding accountability for 13 years.

The BJP hit back at Kharge's comments, accusing him of mocking India's heritage of "bhajan" and "bhakti."