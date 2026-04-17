Yogeesh Gowda murder case: Congress's Vinay Kulkarni gets life imprisonment 

Gowda, a BJP leader and former member of the Dharwad Zila Panchayat, was murdered at his gym in Dharwad on June 15, 2016. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) took over the case and filed a chargesheet accusing Kulkarni and others of criminal conspiracy, murder, destruction of evidence, among other offenses. The accused were convicted under Sections 302 (murder) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Kulkarni was arrested by the CBI on November 5, 2020.

Bail

Supreme Court granted him conditional bail

The Supreme Court granted him conditional bail the following year in August. However, on June 7, 2025, the top court canceled his bail, observing that there was credible evidence that he might attempt to contact or influence witnesses during the trial. Charges were then framed against the accused on May 26, 2023. On April 15, the court held that the accused had entered into a criminal conspiracy to murder Gowda.