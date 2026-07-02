Congress, Sharad Pawar-led NCP in talks for possible merger
What's the story
The Congress and the Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) are reportedly in talks for a possible merger. The discussions are currently focused on the state units of both parties, with leaders from the NCP (SP) working to build internal consensus first, India Today reported, citing sources. Once a broad agreement is reached at this level, top leadership in Delhi will take a final decision.
Political realignment
MVA alliance facing internal challenges
The merger talks come at a time when the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance is facing internal challenges. The alliance, which includes the Congress, NCP (SP), and Shiv Sena (UBT), has witnessed recent setbacks. Notably, six MPs from Uddhav Sena defected to Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena faction. At a recent MVA meeting in Mumbai, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray had raised concerns over the alliance's unity, asking, "We say we are together, but are we really?"
Party dynamics
Merger talks come after 27 years
The merger talks come 27 years after Pawar's exit from the Congress in 1999 to form the NCP. In 2023, his nephew Ajit Pawar also split from the NCP to join the BJP-Shiv Sena government. In May, however, Pawar's (SP) faction had ruled out any possibility of a merger with Ajit's group, maintaining that they had taken different political paths.
Official confirmation
Talks underway, in final stages: Sources
Two days ago, Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar confirmed to NDTV that talks of a possible merger are underway. He said, "Those who subscribe to the secular ideals of the Congress and Sharad Pawar are always welcome in our party." The channel's sources said these discussions have progressed positively and are in their final stages at senior leadership levels in New Delhi.