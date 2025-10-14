Congress, opposition boycott Parliament panel on ousting jailed ministers bills

Boycott consensus

Congress's decision follows unanimous opposition boycott

The Congress's decision comes after a unanimous decision by opposition parties to boycott the committee. The Trinamool Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and Aam Aadmi Party had earlier announced their non-participation. The Samajwadi Party also supported this united stand against joining the panel. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla had earlier said, "On the issue of JPC, no political party has communicated to me in writing on this subject."