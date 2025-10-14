Bihar Assembly elections: BJP-JD(U) seat-sharing agreement hits last-minute hitch

The National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) seat-sharing agreement for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections has run into a last-minute hitch. A press conference scheduled for 4:00pm on Monday to announce the deal has been called off, India Today TV reported. Reportedly, no agreement was reached despite efforts by Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary and state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Dilip Jaiswal at Janata Dal (United) MP Sanjay Jha's residence.

Unresolved differences JD(U) distributing tickets to candidates After the joint seat-sharing announcement was scrapped, senior BJP leaders Dharmendra Pradhan and Nityanand Rai, along with Bihar Transport Minister Nitin Nabin, visited Jha's residence. They left around 9:30pm. Meanwhile, India Today cited sources as saying that JD(U) has started distributing tickets to its candidates even without a formal agreement with the BJP. Both parties have agreed to contest 101 seats each in the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections but have not yet decided on constituency allocation.

Election preparations First phase of elections on November 6 The first phase will see 121 seats going to the polls on November 6. The NDA's seat-sharing formula includes BJP and JD(U) contesting 101 seats each in the 243-member Assembly. Chirag Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) will contest 29 seats while Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) and Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) will contest six seats each.