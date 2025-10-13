'Parity for BJP-JD(U), Chirag Paswan's gain': Analyzing NDA's Bihar seat-sharing

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on Sunday finalized its seat-sharing arrangement for the upcoming Bihar elections. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Janata Dal-United (JD-U) will contest an equal number of 101 seats each. The Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), led by Chirag Paswan , will contest 29 seats. Meanwhile, the Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular), headed by Jitan Ram Manjhi, and Upendra Kushwaha's Rashtriya Lok Morcha will fight on six seats each.

Power dynamics JD(U) , BJP to contest equal number of seats This is the first time since their alliance in 1996 that the JD(U) and BJP are contesting an equal number of seats. The development indicates a major shift in seat-sharing since the JD(U) has traditionally contested more seats whenever the two parties have been in alliance. In 2020, the JD(U) contested more seats (115) than the BJP (101), but had a lower conversion rate, winning 43 seats compared to the BJP's 74.

Strategy shift Seat-sharing pact reflects BJP's growing dominance in Bihar Media reports point out that the seat-sharing pact also indicates a larger power realignment in Bihar, with the BJP's national machinery and electoral strategy overshadowing Nitish Kumar's regional clout. Despite not having a bankable face, the BJP has relied on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to expand its influence in the state. The LJP's strong performance in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections also gave it bargaining power, with Paswan reportedly threatening to contest all 243 seats if his demands weren't met.

Seat reduction HAM and RLM's seat share Jitan Ram Manjhi of Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) has been allocated six seats, one less than in 2020. His influence is largely limited to Gaya, and his reduced seat share is believed to be an appeasement for Paswan. Meanwhile, Rashtriya Lok Morcha's Kushwaha was reportedly repromised a Union ministerial position as part of the NDA's bargaining strategy.