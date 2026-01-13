Congress slams BJP-CPC meet after Beijing claims J&K's Shaksgam Valley

The Congress has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of sending mixed signals to China . This comes after reports of Chinese construction activity in Jammu and Kashmir 's Shaksgam Valley, which China claims as its own territory. The controversy intensified after a meeting between senior BJP leaders and a delegation of the Communist Party of China (CPC) in New Delhi on Monday.

Criticism voiced Congress leader questions BJP's engagement with CCP Congress leader Supriya Shrinate slammed the BJP for holding talks with the CPC amid rising border tensions. She asked how China was able to intrude into the Shaksgam Valley after Ladakh. "How is China showing such audacity? And meanwhile, BJP leaders are holding meetings with China's Communist Party," she said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Twitter Post Supriya Shrinate's post slamming BJP चीन ने जम्मू कश्मीर की शकसगाम वैली को अपना इलाका कहा



पिछले कई दिनों से CPEC के नाम पर चीन यहाँ कंस्ट्रक्शन कर रहा है



लद्दाख के बाद अब चीन यहाँ तक कैसे घुस गया?



चीन इतनी हिमाकत जैसे कर रहा है?



उधर BJP नेताओं की चीन की कम्युनिस्ट पार्टी के साथ मीटिंग हो रही हैं! pic.twitter.com/5gjW8Z0T51 — Supriya Shrinate (@SupriyaShrinate) January 13, 2026

Defense stance BJP defends meeting with CCP as inter-party dialogue The BJP has defended its meeting with the CPC, calling it part of inter-party dialogue. Vijay Chauthaiwale, head of the BJP's Foreign Affairs Department, confirmed that a CPC delegation visited their headquarters in Delhi. "A delegation of the Communist Party of China under the leadership of HE Sun Haiyan...visited the BJP head office today," Chauthaiwale said on X.