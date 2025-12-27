Congress to launch nationwide campaign against scrapping MGNREGA

The Indian National Congress will launch a nationwide campaign called "MGNREGA Bachao Andolan" on January 5, 2026. The movement is in protest against the Viksit Bharat G-Ram-G Act, which replaced the rural employment guarantee scheme of the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government. The decision was announced after a meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC), where members pledged to protect the right to work, as per The Hindu.

Legislation critique Rahul Gandhi criticizes new legislation, compares it to demonetization Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, slammed the new law. He compared it to "demonetization," alleging it was drafted by the Prime Minister's Office without consulting the concerned minister or the Cabinet. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also criticized the decision to scrap MGNREGA and promised to fight for its continuation at "all costs."

Employment protection Congress vows to protect employment rights, criticizes financial burden The Congress party has vowed to lead the MGNREGA Bachao Abhiyan from January 5. The resolution promises to "collectively struggle to secure the right to dignity, employment, and fair and timely compensation due to India's rural workers." The VB-G RAM G Bill was passed in Parliament amid opposition protests over removing Mahatma Gandhi's name and increasing states' financial burden from 90:10 to 60:40.