Congress to launch nationwide campaign against scrapping MGNREGA
What's the story
The Indian National Congress will launch a nationwide campaign called "MGNREGA Bachao Andolan" on January 5, 2026. The movement is in protest against the Viksit Bharat G-Ram-G Act, which replaced the rural employment guarantee scheme of the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government. The decision was announced after a meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC), where members pledged to protect the right to work, as per The Hindu.
Legislation critique
Rahul Gandhi criticizes new legislation, compares it to demonetization
Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, slammed the new law. He compared it to "demonetization," alleging it was drafted by the Prime Minister's Office without consulting the concerned minister or the Cabinet. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also criticized the decision to scrap MGNREGA and promised to fight for its continuation at "all costs."
Employment protection
Congress vows to protect employment rights, criticizes financial burden
The Congress party has vowed to lead the MGNREGA Bachao Abhiyan from January 5. The resolution promises to "collectively struggle to secure the right to dignity, employment, and fair and timely compensation due to India's rural workers." The VB-G RAM G Bill was passed in Parliament amid opposition protests over removing Mahatma Gandhi's name and increasing states' financial burden from 90:10 to 60:40.
Government criticism
Congress criticizes government's decision on MGNREGA
Kharge questioned why the government doesn't have money to pay laborers if India is the fourth-largest economy. He accused the government of wanting to divert workers' money to corporations. Gandhi said repealing MGNREGA would harm Dalits, Adivasis, OBCs, the general caste poor, and minorities. He added that all opposition parties would unite against this "assault" on the poor.