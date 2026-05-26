Youth Congress launches own cockroach campaign 

The Indian Youth Congress (IYC) has launched its own online campaign called "Indian Youth Cockroaches" on X. The move is seen as a direct response to the viral satirical platform, Cockroach Janta Party (CJP). The IYC claims it represents the "real cockroaches," contrasting itself with the CJP's digital-only presence. On its X handle, it shares videos of street protests over issues like the UGC-NEET paper leak, unemployment and hike in fuel prices in India.

Activism focus IYC emphasizes on ground-level fight The IYC's campaign stresses that a "real cockroach" isn't just an online revolutionary but also fights on the ground. "Real Cockroaches in Tamil Nadu are fighting for...youth of this country with one clear demand: Sack Pradhan...This is the kind of resistance India needs. Glimpses from IYC's Rajbhavan March in Chennai," it captioned one of its videos. In another post it said, "Indian Youth Cockroaches greater than Boston Cockroach," directly targeting CJP founder Abhijit Dipke, who is based in Boston.

Twitter Post Video shows student protest 45-50°C की गर्मी में हजारों रुपये खर्च करके SSC-GD परीक्षा देने पहुंचे छात्रों को सेंटर पर जाकर बताया गया कि परीक्षा रद्द हो गई।



हर भर्ती परीक्षा में वही कहानी



पेपर लीक, परीक्षा रद्द, अव्यवस्था और छात्रों का शोषण।



मोदी सरकार सिर्फ युवाओं का समय नहीं, उनकी मेहनत, उम्मीदें और… pic.twitter.com/BoquTaRMt9 — Indian Youth Congress (@IYC) May 26, 2026

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Campaign details IYC releases videos, memes in 'Indian Youth Cockroaches' campaign The youth wing's social media head, Manu Jain, told the Indian Express that they first launched "The Cockroach Times" on May 16, soon after Chief Justice of India Surya Kant's remarks comparing unemployed youths to "cockroaches." The CJP was launched after Chief Justice Kant's remarks on May 15. After that, the IYC claims it got to work on a website, which was taken down, while Dipke's website went live a day before it did.

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