Congress youth workers remove shirts, stage protest at AI Summit

Indian Youth Congress workers staged a protest at the ongoing AI Summit at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi over the recent India-US trade deal by removing their t-shirts carrying the face of Prime Minister Narendra Modi . They also shouted slogans like "PM is compromised." The Delhi Police said it will take all necessary legal steps against those involved.

(Source: Indian Youth Congress) pic.twitter.com/WCZgCMwkFZ — ANI (@ANI) February 20, 2026

Rahul Our PM is compromised: Gandhi The claim that PM is compromised was first made by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi amid a row over former Army Chief Naravane's memoir. After he was not allowed to read excerpts from the book by the Lok Sabha Speaker, Gandhi told reporters, "The main thing is...our PM is compromised. Narendra Modi has sold your hard work in this trade deal because he is compromised."

BJP BJP reacts Reacting to the protest, the BJP called it an attempt to disrupt the AI Summit out of "jealousy" of the India growth story. "For the Congress, AI means anti-India...The Congress has once again proven that INC is actually ANC, or Anti-National Congress. The protesters are not just shirtless, but characterless as well," BJP spokesperson Nalin Kohli said. Amit Malviya called it a "national shame."

Deal India-US trade deal As part of the trade deal, which was announced by President Donald Trump, India will cut or eliminate tariffs on all US industrial goods and a number of US food and agricultural products. In return, the US will impose a reciprocal tariff of 18%, down from 25%, on Indian-origin goods in sectors such as textiles, leather, plastics, and organic chemicals, among others.