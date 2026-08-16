Tamil Nadu: BJP's state president faces flak over 'mother' remark

Nagendran's remark, "In the legislative assembly, some are searching for a father. But only by asking the mother at home can one know who the father is," drew strong criticism.

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) condemned the comment as derogatory and unworthy of a leader.

School Education Minister Rajmohan slammed Nagendran for speaking like "some street-corner speaker" and urged him to uphold his position's dignity.