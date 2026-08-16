Tamil Nadu: BJP's state president faces flak over 'mother' remark
What's the story
A political controversy has erupted in Tamil Nadu after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president Nainar Nagendran made a controversial remark about Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay's mother. The comment came after Vijay had made a jibe at Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader Udhayanidhi Stalin, referring to MK Stalin's electoral defeat. Nagendran's response was seen as an attack on the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam chief's mother.
Backlash begins
Nagendran's jibe draws strong criticism
Nagendran's remark, "In the legislative assembly, some are searching for a father. But only by asking the mother at home can one know who the father is," drew strong criticism.
Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) condemned the comment as derogatory and unworthy of a leader.
School Education Minister Rajmohan slammed Nagendran for speaking like "some street-corner speaker" and urged him to uphold his position's dignity.
Decency questioned
Former BJP chief Annamalai slams Nagendran
Former BJP chief Annamalai also slammed Nagendran for crossing the line of political decency.
He wrote on X, "It is highly condemnable that speeches that vulgarize the political arena of Tamil Nadu continue unabated."
Annamalai stressed that while political differences are acceptable, insulting family members is not.
He added such remarks represent outdated politics and shouldn't be taught to today's youth.
Clarification issued
Backlash forces Nagendran to clarify
In the wake of the backlash, Nagendran clarified his remarks were misinterpreted, and he didn't target anyone.
He wrote on X, "I did not speak targeting anyone with any ulterior motive."
The controversy comes amid other political tensions in Tamil Nadu.
Earlier this month, Udhayanidhi Stalin was arrested over an alleged sexist remark against actor Trisha, though he denied making any derogatory comments.