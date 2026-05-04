Could Vijay's TVK, AIADMK have post-poll alliance?

The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), led by actor-politician Vijay , has emerged as a major player in the recent Tamil Nadu elections. The party has is leading on 107 seats, surpassing both the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK). The DMK has secured 72 seats while the AIADMK is trailing with 54, sparking talk of a possible post-poll alliance.

Alliance rumors AIADMK, TVK talks collapsed last year The TVK's impressive performance has sparked speculation of a possible alliance with the AIADMK. However, both parties have publicly dismissed these rumors. In late 2025, informal talks between the AIADMK and TVK had collapsed over issues such as leadership roles and seat-sharing arrangements. After the breakdown of talks, the AIADMK moved back toward the BJP-led NDA, while TVK decided to contest all 234 seats solo.

Stance firm TVK's campaign against BJP, DMK The TVK had maintained its independent stance throughout the campaign, with Vijay openly criticizing both DMK and BJP. Meanwhile, AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami had also ruled out an alliance with TVK in March 2026. The election results have left open the possibility of post-poll alliances. If these numbers hold, any government formation talks will revolve around the TVK.

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