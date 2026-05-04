CPI(M) acknowledges 'serious setbacks' in Kerala, Bengal

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) has acknowledged major defeats in the recent assembly elections. The party's Politburo noted "serious setbacks" for the Left Democratic Front (LDF) in Kerala and the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) victory in West Bengal. It said these results have drastically changed the political landscape in these states, which have traditionally been bastions of leftist ideologies.

Election results Vijay's victory in Tamil Nadu The CPI(M) also took note of the defeat of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam-led alliance in Tamil Nadu. The election saw actor-turned-politician Vijay and his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, emerge as a major political force, the single-largest party, in the state. The CPI(M) said the incoming results have changed the state's electoral dynamics.

Internal review LDF voted out after decade in power In Kerala, the LDF was voted out after a decade in power. The CPI(M) defended its governance record but respected the people's verdict. "The LDF had done its best for the welfare of the people, given the financial constraints imposed by the BJP-led union government, and to meet their aspirations," it said. The party also signaled an internal review process to understand the reasons behind its defeat.

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Election critique BJP's win in Bengal The CPI(M) also slammed the BJP's victory in West Bengal, blaming it on "strong anti-incumbency against the corrupt" All India Trinamool Congress government. The party alleged that "huge amounts of money" and misuse of central agencies influenced the outcome. Despite this, they claimed to have "marginally improved its performance" in the state.

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