Day after Modi meeting, Sukhbir Badal backs delimitation bill
What's the story
Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal has expressed support for the Delimitation Bill and Women's Reservation Bill, a day after he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In a post on X, Badal wrote, "The Shiromani Akali Dal, at a meeting of its senior leaders in Chandigarh today, demanded the immediate implementation of the Women's Reservation Bill in the country." He said the SAD supported the uniform 50% increase in seats across all states under the Centre's delimitation plan.
SAD
SAD draws inspiration from teachings of the Sikh gurus
He said the SAD draws inspiration from the teachings of the Sikh gurus, who championed the dignity, equality and equal rights of women.
"The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee....has already set an example by providing for women's reservation in its House. After detailed deliberations on key issues before Parliament, the Shiromani Akali Dal also demanded a fair and equitable Delimitation that ensures equal representation to all States," he wrote.
The party emphasized that women's reservation and delimitation should be done immediately.
Twitter Post
SAD leader clarifies on bills
#WATCH | Chandigarh | Shiromani Akali Dal leader Daljit Singh Cheema says, “We were not opposed to delimitation. For some time, our concern was that states which had successfully implemented population control measures should not be disadvantaged… There was a suggestion from the… pic.twitter.com/9nZPqp6DeA— ANI (@ANI) August 8, 2026
Policy change
SAD's change in stance on delimitation bill
The SAD had earlier opposed the Delimitation Bill, calling it discriminatory against Punjab.
The party had argued that while neighboring states would see a marginal increase in seats, Punjab would only get a marginal rise.
However, with alliance talks between the SAD and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) gaining momentum, the party has now changed its stance and supported the 50% seat increase proposal under the Delimitation Bill.
Alliance revival
Revival of BJP-SAD alliance on the cards
The BJP and SAD were alliance partners for over two decades but parted ways in September 2020 over differences on the now-repealed farm laws.
Since then, the two parties contested the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections and the 2024 Lok Sabha elections separately.
The SAD won one seat in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, while the BJP failed to win any seats in Punjab.
Equal partnership
BJP seeks equal terms in renewed alliance with SAD
Sources told NDTV that the alliance is being considered for revival but seat-sharing discussions can be taken up later.
Reportedly, the BJP wants to renew the alliance on equal terms, unlike before when it was a junior partner.
However, Akali leaders say the immediate focus is on improving conditions in Punjab, with seat-sharing arrangements planned for later.