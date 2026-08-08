Loading...
Home / News / Politics News / Day after Modi meeting, Sukhbir Badal backs delimitation bill
Day after Modi meeting, Sukhbir Badal backs delimitation bill
Sukhbir Badal met PM Modi on Friday

Day after Modi meeting, Sukhbir Badal backs delimitation bill

By Chanshimla Varah
Aug 08, 2026
04:41 pm
What's the story

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal has expressed support for the Delimitation Bill and Women's Reservation Bill, a day after he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In a post on X, Badal wrote, "The Shiromani Akali Dal, at a meeting of its senior leaders in Chandigarh today, demanded the immediate implementation of the Women's Reservation Bill in the country." He said the SAD supported the uniform 50% increase in seats across all states under the Centre's delimitation plan.

SAD

SAD draws inspiration from teachings of the Sikh gurus

He said the SAD draws inspiration from the teachings of the Sikh gurus, who championed the dignity, equality and equal rights of women.

"The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee....has already set an example by providing for women's reservation in its House. After detailed deliberations on key issues before Parliament, the Shiromani Akali Dal also demanded a fair and equitable Delimitation that ensures equal representation to all States," he wrote.

The party emphasized that women's reservation and delimitation should be done immediately.

Twitter Post

SAD leader clarifies on bills 

ADVERTISEMENT

Policy change

SAD's change in stance on delimitation bill

The SAD had earlier opposed the Delimitation Bill, calling it discriminatory against Punjab.

The party had argued that while neighboring states would see a marginal increase in seats, Punjab would only get a marginal rise.

However, with alliance talks between the SAD and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) gaining momentum, the party has now changed its stance and supported the 50% seat increase proposal under the Delimitation Bill.

ADVERTISEMENT

Alliance revival

Revival of BJP-SAD alliance on the cards

The BJP and SAD were alliance partners for over two decades but parted ways in September 2020 over differences on the now-repealed farm laws.

Since then, the two parties contested the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections and the 2024 Lok Sabha elections separately.

The SAD won one seat in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, while the BJP failed to win any seats in Punjab.

Equal partnership

BJP seeks equal terms in renewed alliance with SAD

Sources told NDTV that the alliance is being considered for revival but seat-sharing discussions can be taken up later.

Reportedly, the BJP wants to renew the alliance on equal terms, unlike before when it was a junior partner.

However, Akali leaders say the immediate focus is on improving conditions in Punjab, with seat-sharing arrangements planned for later.

ADVERTISEMENT