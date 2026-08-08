Day after Modi meeting, Sukhbir Badal backs delimitation bill

He said the SAD draws inspiration from the teachings of the Sikh gurus, who championed the dignity, equality and equal rights of women.

"The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee....has already set an example by providing for women's reservation in its House. After detailed deliberations on key issues before Parliament, the Shiromani Akali Dal also demanded a fair and equitable Delimitation that ensures equal representation to all States," he wrote.

The party emphasized that women's reservation and delimitation should be done immediately.