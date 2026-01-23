'Dear son..': Modi halts speech noticing boy holding his drawing 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi 's rally in Thiruvananthapuram , Kerala , on Thursday took a heartwarming turn when he noticed a young boy in the crowd. The child was holding a picture of the prime minister for an extended period. Spotting him, PM Modi paused his speech to acknowledge the child, who drew loud applause from the audience.

Personal touch PM Modi promises personal response to child's letter After noticing the child, PM Modi asked him to give the picture and write his home address on its back. He promised to respond personally, saying, "Dear son, you will be tired. Give me the photo and write your address behind it. I will write a letter to you." The crowd cheered as he spoke these words.

Twitter Post Watch the video here #WATCH | Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala: At a BJP rally, PM Narendra Modi tells a young boy, "I have been seeing a child standing for long with his hands up in the air. You will get tired. Bring me the picture, write your address on the back, I will write to you. I urge the SPG to… pic.twitter.com/DiAhts0TyZ — ANI (@ANI) January 23, 2026

Political focus PM Modi's rally also targets Kerala's ruling parties When his speech resumed, PM Modi took the opportunity to launch a scathing attack on the ruling Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Congress in Kerala. He blamed poor civic conditions in Thiruvananthapuram on entrenched corruption under their rule. "If Kerala has to move forward, the LDF-UDF pairing must be broken," he said, claiming only the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) can provide a people-centric government.

