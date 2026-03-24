Delhi allocates ₹260cr for free LPG cylinder on Holi, Diwali 

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has announced that ₹260 crore would be allocated for a free LPG cylinder each on Holi and Diwali. She made the announcement while presenting the Budget Gupta for the 2026-27 financial year, with a total outlay of about ₹1,03,700 crore. She said the national capital is progressing rapidly with a "triple engine" government.

Green Budget 21% dedicated to improving the environment Describing it as a "green budget," the chief minister stated that the city is in a transitional phase and that a "culture of freebies" had hampered progress, noting that revenue fell between 2018 and 2020. The budget emphasizes environmental sustainability, with 21% of the total allocation dedicated to improving the environment. "This time, we have presented Delhi's budget as a 'green budget.' We have seen every plan through a 'green lens,'" CM Gupta said during her address.

Budget details Projected revenue surplus of ₹9,092 crore The budget also highlights a projected revenue surplus of ₹9,092 crore and a Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) growth of 5.09%. CM Gupta said, "This budget is a historic change in the thinking of the government," adding that it strikes a balance between development and ecological protection. She also mentioned that Delhi's per capita income is the third highest in India as the city is progressing under the "triple engine government."

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Allocation breakdown Major allocations in the budget The budget allocates 70.3% for revenue expenditure and 29.7% for capital expenditure. It also includes ₹7,887 crore for the urban development department and ₹5,921 crore for the Public Works Department (PWD). An amount of ₹1,352 crore has been earmarked to make roads "dust-free," while ₹200 crore has been allocated to shift overhead electricity wires underground.

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