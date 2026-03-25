Delhi Assembly gets bomb threat for 2nd day in row

The threat was sent via email to the office of Speaker Vijender Gupta, warning that both the Assembly building and a Delhi Metro station would be targeted. The first email was received at 7:28am, followed by another at 7:49am. The emails specifically mentioned high-profile leaders such as Prime Minister Narendra Modi , Home Minister Amit Shah , External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, CM Rekha Gupta and Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa. They also referred to the Khalistan Referendum.

Ongoing investigation

No explosives found, investigation underway

A sniffer dog squad was deployed at the Delhi Assembly complex as part of heightened security measures after the threat. Authorities confirmed that no explosive devices were found during the thorough searches of the premises. Additional police personnel have been deployed to secure the Assembly and its surroundings. An investigation is currently underway to trace the origin of these threatening emails and determine their credibility.