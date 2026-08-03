Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh acquitted in sexual harassment case
What's the story
A Delhi court has acquitted former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Parliament Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in a sexual harassment case involving women wrestlers, Bar and Bench reported. The verdict was delivered by Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Ashwini Panwar at the Rouse Avenue Courts. Co-accused Vinod Tomar, former Assistant Secretary of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), was also acquitted in the same case.
Allegations
Case filed in June 2023
The case dates back to June 2023, when a chargesheet was filed against Singh based on complaints from six women wrestlers who accused him of sexual harassment.
An FIR was registered against him on the basis of their complaints.
On June 15, 2023, the police filed a chargesheet against Singh under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including Section 354 (outraging modesty), Section 354A (sexually colored remarks), Section 354D (stalking), and Section 506(1) (criminal intimidation).
Charges framed
Charges framed against Singh in May 2024
On May 10, 2024, the trial court had framed charges of sexual harassment and outraging modesty against Singh for harassing five women wrestlers.
The court found enough evidence to frame charges under Sections 354 and 354A of the IPC. It also charged Tomar with criminal intimidation for threatening one victim.
A minor wrestler's allegations against Singh were withdrawn, and her case was closed under the POCSO Act.
Allegations
What was the case?
The sexual harassment case against Singh and Tomar emerged following a series of sustained protests that took place at Jantar Mantar in January 2023.
Numerous prominent women wrestlers gathered to voice their grievances, alleging that Singh had engaged in a pattern of sexual harassment directed at multiple female wrestlers over several years.
The protesters, driven by a desire for justice and accountability, demanded Singh's arrest and called for his immediate removal from the wrestling federation.
Removal
Singh's removal from WFI
Singh was subsequently removed as the federation head owing to the allegations. Tomar, his close aide, was also suspended following the allegations.
After the Union Sports Ministry assured the protesting athletes that a committee would be formed to investigate the allegations, the protests were suspended.
However, they resumed in April 2023 after wrestlers claimed that no meaningful action had been taken.