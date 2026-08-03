Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh acquitted in sexual harassment case

The case dates back to June 2023, when a chargesheet was filed against Singh based on complaints from six women wrestlers who accused him of sexual harassment.

An FIR was registered against him on the basis of their complaints.

On June 15, 2023, the police filed a chargesheet against Singh under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including Section 354 (outraging modesty), Section 354A (sexually colored remarks), Section 354D (stalking), and Section 506(1) (criminal intimidation).