Delhi HC orders removal of 5 documents against Raghav Chadha
What's the story
The Delhi High Court has ordered the removal of five documents objected to by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Parliament Raghav Chadha. However, the court refused to pass a blanket interim order for removal of all allegedly defamatory content. Justice Subramonium Prasad said, "I have ordered the removal of 5 documents. Rest of the content is not defamatory."
Legal perspective
Court's observation on Chadha's complaints
During earlier hearings, the court had observed that Chadha's complaints did not prima facie violate personality rights but were more political criticism. The court noted, "A decision taken by you in a political arena is being criticized... Undoubtedly, right from independence, we have grown up seeing RK Laxman's cartoons....Probably at that time, social media had not gone to that extent. Now it has gone to a greater extent." Chadha had sought an injunction against AI-generated deepfakes and other manipulated content.
Defamation claims
Matter appeared more about defamation than personality rights
The court was told that several pictures showed Chadha in a saree and Prime Minister Narendra Modi showering money on him after he defected to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Chadha's lawyers argued that the content was profane and defamatory, implying that he sold himself for money. However, Justice Prasad observed that the matter appeared more about defamation than personality rights.
Legal proceedings
Court considered appointing amicus curiae
Justice Prasad also asked if a political leader could be so sensitive to criticism, saying, "At the end of the day, it's still within the realm of a comment by a person....Please understand it is an attack or a critique... As a political leader, can you be so sensitive?" The court also suggested appointing an amicus curiae, as the defendants were unidentified. However, Chadha's counsel sought interim relief, leading to the court passing an interim order.