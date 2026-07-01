Delhi HC orders removal of 5 documents against Raghav Chadha 

Legal perspective

Court's observation on Chadha's complaints

During earlier hearings, the court had observed that Chadha's complaints did not prima facie violate personality rights but were more political criticism. The court noted, "A decision taken by you in a political arena is being criticized... Undoubtedly, right from independence, we have grown up seeing RK Laxman's cartoons....Probably at that time, social media had not gone to that extent. Now it has gone to a greater extent." Chadha had sought an injunction against AI-generated deepfakes and other manipulated content.