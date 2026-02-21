Delhi Police calls Youth Congress's AI summit shirtless protest 'Nepal-inspired'

The Delhi Police has arrested four Indian Youth Congress (IYC) leaders for staging a shirtless protest at the AI Impact Summit in Bharat Mandapam. The accused have been identified as Krishna Hari, Kundan Yadav, Ajay Kumar, and Narasimha Yadav, according to Hindustan Times. They were produced before the Patiala House Court on Saturday morning. The police sought a five-day remand for the accused, alleging that their actions were part of a conspiracy to defame India internationally.

Protest strategy Protesters removed by security personnel The protesters had entered Hall No. 5 of Bharat Mandapam, removing their shirts to reveal T-shirts with anti-government slogans, according to ACP (New Delhi), Devesh Mahla. They were later removed by security personnel at the venue. The police are now investigating whether there was a larger conspiracy behind this protest, which they likened to a similar incident in Nepal.

Legal proceedings Accused exercising right to peaceful protest, lawyer argues The accused's lawyer argued that they were exercising their right to protest peacefully and claimed that the FIR was politically motivated. The lawyer also pointed out that all alleged offenses carry a punishment of up to seven years. Meanwhile, the Delhi Police is questioning IYC President Uday Bhanu Chib at Parliament Street police station as part of their investigation into this incident.

Ongoing probe Police probing larger conspiracy behind protest The police are also probing if there was a larger conspiracy behind the protest. They have detained around 10 IYC workers initially, with raids underway to arrest more agitators. The protesters allegedly registered online to get QR codes for entry into Bharat Mandapam before staging their protest inside Hall No 5. Some heated arguments ensued with attendees before security personnel intervened.

