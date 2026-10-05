Delhi riots: HC dismisses petitions against politicians for hate speeches

The court also dismissed petitions seeking a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe into alleged police brutality at Jamia Millia Islamia in 2019.

These petitions had demanded an investigation into the police's actions during a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

A division bench of Justice Vivek Chaudhary and Justice Manoj Jain pronounced the verdict, saying, "For the reasons mentioned in the judgments, both the petitions (batch) are dismissed."