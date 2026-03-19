Deve Gowda responds to Kharge's 'marriage' remark

Deve Gowda responds to Kharge's 'loved us, married Modi' jibe

By Chanshimla Varah 10:25 am Mar 19, 202610:25 am

What's the story

Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda has responded to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's lighthearted remark in the Rajya Sabha. Kharge had said that while the Janata Dal (Secular) leader "loved" the Congress, he "married" Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Responding, Gowda said, "If I were to respond to my friend in the same language of marriage, I would like to say...I was in a 'forced marriage' with the Congress but had to 'divorce' them because it was an abusive relationship."