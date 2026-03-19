Deve Gowda responds to Kharge's 'loved us, married Modi' jibe
What's the story
Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda has responded to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's lighthearted remark in the Rajya Sabha. Kharge had said that while the Janata Dal (Secular) leader "loved" the Congress, he "married" Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Responding, Gowda said, "If I were to respond to my friend in the same language of marriage, I would like to say...I was in a 'forced marriage' with the Congress but had to 'divorce' them because it was an abusive relationship."
Twitter Post
Read his reply here
My dear friend Shri. @kharge made a humorous comment in parliament today on my “love” for @INCIndia and “marriage” with @BJP4India. I was not there in the House when he spoke. Here’s my response both lighthearted and factual on why I was forced to “divorce” the Congress @PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/qPK95FUxip— H D Devegowda (@H_D_Devegowda) March 18, 2026
Accusations made
What Kharge said
Kharge was delivering a farewell speech for the 37 retiring MPs, including Gowda, Ramdas Athawale, Priyanka Chaturvedi, Tiruchi Siva, Amarendra Dhari Singh, and Abhishek Manu Singhvi, when he made the joke. He said, "I have known Deve Gowda for more than 54 years, and I have worked with him a lot. Later, I don't know what happened. Wo mohabbat humare saath kiye, shaadi Modisahab ke saath (But I don't know what happened. He loved us, but married...Modi," he said.
Political history
History of JD(S)-Congress ties
Gowda served as Prime Minister for less than a year after the 1996 Lok Sabha elections. His government was supported by the Congress party. In 2018, his JD(S) formed an alliance with the Congress in Karnataka and won the state polls. However, this alliance collapsed in 2019 when several MLAs defected to the BJP. The JD(S) allied with the BJP-led NDA in the 2024 general elections.