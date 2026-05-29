Disguised TVK minister catches priest taking money for darshan

Tamil Nadu 's Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR & CE) Minister Ramesh conducted a surprise inspection at the Tiruchendur Murugan Temple. Disguised as a devotee, he exposed alleged bribery for "speed darshan" services. A priest and temple staff demanded ₹1,000 per person from him for quick access to the shrine. After revealing his identity, Ramesh showed temple officials proof of the digital payment made by his aide.

Action promised Ramesh announces comprehensive review of temple Minister Ramesh took to the social media platform X to announce a comprehensive review of the Tiruchendur Subramaniya Swamy Temple. He said the review would cover various aspects, including darshan services, annadanam (free food distribution), basic facilities, property registration details, renovation works, and outstanding revenue. "We are conducting an ongoing review of the Tiruchendur Subramaniya Swamy Temple from various angles..." he wrote.

Twitter Post Minister's post on social media following inspection திருச்செந்தூர் சுப்பிரமணிய சுவாமி திருக்கோயிலில் தொடர்ந்து பக்தர்கள் தரிசனம், அன்னதானம், அடிப்படை வசதிகள், சொத்துப் பதிவேடு விவரங்கள், திருப்பணிகள் மற்றும் நிலுவையில் உள்ள கோயிலுக்கு வர வேண்டிய வருவாய் போன்ற பல்வேறு கோணங்களில் ஆய்வு நடத்தி வருகிறோம்.



முறைகேட்டில் ஈடுபடுபவர்கள்… — TVK Ramesh (@RameshOffcl) May 29, 2026

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Suspensions Priest, 2 security personnel suspended Following the inspection, one priest and two security personnel were suspended for their roles in collecting bribes for speed darshan. Two other staff members were also suspended over allegations of charging devotees for Mundan services. The temple administration had recently stopped all paid darshan services to ensure free access to all devotees.

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