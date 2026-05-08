Ditch BJP first for any alliance talks: DMK tells AIADMK
What's the story
The ongoing political stalemate between Governor RV Arlekar and actor Vijay has paved the way for an unexpected alliance in Tamil Nadu. The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and its offshoot, the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), are now considering a tie-up. However, sources told NDTV that before any discussions can take place, the AIADMK must sever its ties with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
Political negotiations
DMK's conditions for supporting AIADMK
The DMK is reportedly willing to extend outside support to an AIADMK-led government, provided certain conditions are met. These include giving ministerial berths to smaller allies like the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK). The VCK, which was initially leaning toward Vijay's offer, has now returned to the DMK's camp after these assurances.
Coalition dynamics
VCK now working to convince CPI and CPI(M)
The VCK is now working to convince the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and the Communist Party of India over its four seats. Vijay had earlier approached these parties with a Congress + Left + VCK formula to secure nine seats, bringing his party TVK close to the majority mark of 118. However, reports suggest that the Left Front is not keen on this alliance and prefers an agreement with Vijay instead.