Ditch BJP first for any alliance talks: DMK tells AIADMK

The DMK is reportedly willing to extend outside support to an AIADMK-led government, provided certain conditions are met. These include giving ministerial berths to smaller allies like the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK). The VCK, which was initially leaning toward Vijay's offer, has now returned to the DMK's camp after these assurances.

Coalition dynamics

VCK now working to convince CPI and CPI(M)

The VCK is now working to convince the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and the Communist Party of India over its four seats. Vijay had earlier approached these parties with a Congress + Left + VCK formula to secure nine seats, bringing his party TVK close to the majority mark of 118. However, reports suggest that the Left Front is not keen on this alliance and prefers an agreement with Vijay instead.