Shivakumar's '2 marriages' jibe at MLAs triggers BJP backlash
What's the story
Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar's recent comments in the state Assembly have sparked a political controversy. During a debate on drought conditions, he said that many legislators who come to Bengaluru end up having two marriages. "Even you (MLAs) who come here don't leave. All those who come to the city have two marriages," he said, adding there are about a dozen such cases.
Urbanization impact
Rapid urbanization of Bengaluru
Shivakumar also spoke about Bengaluru's rapid urbanization, which has pushed the city's population from 33% to 47%.
He said lawyers and others who come to the city don't return to their native places.
The Chief Minister chose not to name specific legislators from districts like Dharwad and Dakshina Kannada when making his controversial statement.
Political backlash
BJP leaders demand names of MLAs
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders have demanded that Shivakumar disclose the names of the MLAs he was referring to.
Leader of the Opposition R Ashoka called it an "unnecessary statement" and said, "Now, there's a sword hanging over every MLA who has come to Bengaluru from other parts of the state."
Senior BJP MLA S Suresh Kumar also criticized Shivakumar's remarks for not adding dignity to Assembly proceedings.
Disclosure request
BJP MLA warns people might view all legislators with disgust
Kumar said Shivakumar's statement created "unhealthy curiosity" and asked him to reveal the names of legislators with two marriages and who maintained two households.
Otherwise, there's a possibility that the people of the state may look at all legislators with disgust or ridicule them," he warned.
The controversy continues to unfold as political circles and media discuss Shivakumar's remarks further.