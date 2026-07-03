DMK MLA arrested after mocking Vijay's demeanor during assembly session 

Remarks details

'How did I get stuck here?'

Addressing the public meeting, Radhakrishnan recalled a recent confrontation between DMK MLA S Austin and Vijay in the assembly during a discussion on law and order. Radhakrishnan said, "Brother Austin pointed his finger at CM and asked him, 'Won't you open your mouth and speak?' He looked trapped. It was like, 'How did I get stuck here? How happy I was at home with an actress. Now I'm trapped here.'"