DMK MLA arrested after mocking Vijay's demeanor during assembly session
What's the story
Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MLA Anitha R Radhakrishnan was arrested by Tamil Nadu Police on Friday after the Madras High Court rejected his anticipatory bail plea in a case related to his controversial remarks against Chief Minister Vijay. The case stems from a speech Radhakrishnan delivered at a public meeting in Athur near Tiruchendur on June 20, during celebrations for former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi's birth anniversary, where he mocked Vijay's looks and his shift from films to politics.
Remarks details
'How did I get stuck here?'
Addressing the public meeting, Radhakrishnan recalled a recent confrontation between DMK MLA S Austin and Vijay in the assembly during a discussion on law and order. Radhakrishnan said, "Brother Austin pointed his finger at CM and asked him, 'Won't you open your mouth and speak?' He looked trapped. It was like, 'How did I get stuck here? How happy I was at home with an actress. Now I'm trapped here.'"
Demeanor comparison
'He looks like a customer entering a shop'
Continuing his criticism, the DMK legislator compared Vijay's demeanor in the Assembly to that of a customer entering a shop. "I'm a merchant and I know when someone enters a shop whether he wants to buy something or borrow money. Similarly, I can realize how he felt trapped in the Assembly," he said.
Arrest condemnation
DMK MP Kanimozhi reacts to MLA's arrest
Reacting to the arrest, DMK MP Kanimozhi accused the state administration of deploying repressive tactics against the opposition, calling the conduct "strongly condemnable." The DMK "will never bow down to such oppressive tactics." She alleged that Radhakrishnan was arrested while inspecting development works in his constituency. In a post on X, she called it an "utterly anarchic" act by what she described as a "tyrannical government."
Court observation
Remarks by Madras High Court judge
According to a Live Law report, Justice GK Ilanthiraiyan, who dismissed Radhakrishnan's anticipatory bail petition, observed that he should not have made such statements as a sitting legislator. "In state of TN, since 1967, people from the cinema are being voted. Then why are you making these statements? You're not a layman. You're a member of the assembly," the court observed before rejecting the plea.