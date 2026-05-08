DMK requests change in Lok Sabha seating arrangement: Report
What's the story
The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has requested a change in the seating arrangement of its members in the Lok Sabha. The request comes after the party's alliance with the Indian National Congress (INC) came to an end in Tamil Nadu. DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, citing "changed political circumstances" as the reason for this request, according to The Indian Express.
Seating adjustment
DMK may not feel comfortable sitting next to Congress
In her letter, Karunanidhi said, "I write to respectfully request suitable changes in the seating arrangement of the Members of Parliament belonging to the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) in the Lok Sabha." She argued that it may not be appropriate for DMK members to continue sitting next to their ally after their alliance ended.
Alliance dissolution
Congress's alliance with TVK stirs controversy
The request for a seating change comes after the Congress decided to ally with actor-politician Vijay's Tamizhaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) in Tamil Nadu. The move has been controversial, with some members of the opposition bloc calling it "political backstabbing." The DMK has expressed its discontent over this decision, accusing the Congress of betrayal.
Political criticism
Akhilesh Yadav reacts to Congress-TVK alliance
Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav also criticized the Congress's decision to support TVK. He posted a message on social media saying, "We don't abandon people in times of difficulty," referring to his alliance with Congress in Uttar Pradesh. The political landscape within the opposition bloc continues to shift as these developments unfold.