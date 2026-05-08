DMK requests change in Lok Sabha seating arrangement: Report

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has requested a change in the seating arrangement of its members in the Lok Sabha. The request comes after the party's alliance with the Indian National Congress (INC) came to an end in Tamil Nadu. DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, citing "changed political circumstances" as the reason for this request, according to The Indian Express.

Seating adjustment DMK may not feel comfortable sitting next to Congress In her letter, Karunanidhi said, "I write to respectfully request suitable changes in the seating arrangement of the Members of Parliament belonging to the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) in the Lok Sabha." She argued that it may not be appropriate for DMK members to continue sitting next to their ally after their alliance ended.

Alliance dissolution Congress's alliance with TVK stirs controversy The request for a seating change comes after the Congress decided to ally with actor-politician Vijay's Tamizhaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) in Tamil Nadu. The move has been controversial, with some members of the opposition bloc calling it "political backstabbing." The DMK has expressed its discontent over this decision, accusing the Congress of betrayal.

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