Sonia Gandhi has been hospitalized in Delhi

Doctor shares update after Sonia Gandhi admitted to Delhi hospital

By Chanshimla Varah 10:11 am Mar 25, 202610:11 am

What's the story

Senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sonia Gandhi was admitted to the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi on Tuesday after she said she was feeling unwell due to the change in weather. Sources told PTI that a team of doctors is attending to her, but there is nothing serious. This isn't the first time Gandhi has been hospitalized at this facility. In January, she was also admitted after suffering from respiratory issues.