Doctor shares update after Sonia Gandhi admitted to Delhi hospital
What's the story
Senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sonia Gandhi was admitted to the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi on Tuesday after she said she was feeling unwell due to the change in weather. Sources told PTI that a team of doctors is attending to her, but there is nothing serious. This isn't the first time Gandhi has been hospitalized at this facility. In January, she was also admitted after suffering from respiratory issues.
Past health issues
Her bronchial asthma was exacerbated in January
During her January hospitalization, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital Chairman Ajay Swaroop had said that Gandhi's bronchial asthma had worsened slightly due to cold weather and pollution in Delhi. Swaroop had said, "She was experiencing respiratory discomfort, and upon medical examination, it was found that her bronchial asthma had been mildly exacerbated due to the combined effects of cold weather and pollution."
Health update
She was 'absolutely stable' then
Swaroop had then said that Gandhi was admitted to the hospital for observation and further treatment. He assured that her condition was "absolutely stable" at that time. She was being treated with antibiotics and other supportive medications. The senior Gandhi turned 79 last December. She serves as a member of the Rajya Sabha from Rajasthan at present.