'Don't disparage India': Kiren Rijiu tells Rahul Gandhi, quotes Musk
Union Minister Kiren Rijiju has quoted Tesla CEO Elon Musk to counter Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's criticism of the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government's economic policies. This comes after a global statistics report predicted India would be the second-largest contributor to global GDP by 2026. The report, shared by Musk, said China and India together would contribute 43.6% of global growth.
'Be a proud Indian': Rijiju to Gandhi
Rijiju shared Musk's post on X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, "I normally do not react to statements which are not made by Indians. I'm quoting @elonmusk only to sensitize Rahul Gandhi ji that, while criticizing the govt is a democratic right, do not disparage India & never belittle India's achievement. Be a proud Indian." The post came in response to Gandhi's continued criticism of the government's economic management.
Kiren Rijiju's post on X
I normally do not react to statements which are not made by Indians. I'm quoting @elonmusk only to sensitise Rahul Gandhi ji that, while criticizing the govt is a democratic right, do not disparage India & never belittle India's achievement. Be a proud Indian. #ViksitBharat pic.twitter.com/b19NPMrkNY— Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) February 1, 2026
Finance minister cites IMF data highlighted by Musk
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also cited the International Monetary Fund (IMF) data highlighted by Musk at the Youth Dialogue on Budget 2026. She said, "Elon Musk takes the IMF data to say, 'wow, is this true.' I don't remember if he exactly said 'wow.'.. China contributes 26% of growth in global GDP. India contributes 17%."
Gandhi raises concerns over economic issues
Meanwhile, Gandhi has raised concerns over several economic issues. He said, "Youth without jobs. Falling manufacturing. Investors pulling out capital. Household savings plummeting. Farmers in distress. Looming global shocks - all ignored." He had previously supported US President Donald Trump's "dead economy" comment when criticizing the BJP government. After the Union Budget was presented, Gandhi highlighted what he called key issues ignored by the government on X.
Rahul Gandhi's post on Union Budget 2026
Youth without jobs.— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) February 1, 2026
Falling manufacturing.
Investors pulling out capital.
Household savings plummeting.
Farmers in distress.
Looming global shocks - all ignored.
A Budget that refuses course correction, blind to India’s real crises.
Union Budget for 2026-27 presented by Sitharaman
The Union Budget for 2026-27 was presented by Sitharaman, who reiterated the government's commitment to "Aatmanirbhar Bharat" with measures to boost economic growth. However, income tax slabs remained unchanged. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said this budget would strengthen India's global position and added that citizens want India to be the third-largest global economy soon.