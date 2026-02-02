'Don't disparage India': Kiren Rijiu tells Rahul Gandhi, quotes Musk

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju has quoted Tesla CEO Elon Musk to counter Congress MP Rahul Gandhi 's criticism of the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government's economic policies. This comes after a global statistics report predicted India would be the second-largest contributor to global GDP by 2026. The report, shared by Musk, said China and India together would contribute 43.6% of global growth.

Economic debate 'Be a proud Indian': Rijiju to Gandhi Rijiju shared Musk's post on X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, "I normally do not react to statements which are not made by Indians. I'm quoting @elonmusk only to sensitize Rahul Gandhi ji that, while criticizing the govt is a democratic right, do not disparage India & never belittle India's achievement. Be a proud Indian." The post came in response to Gandhi's continued criticism of the government's economic management.

Twitter Post Kiren Rijiju's post on X I normally do not react to statements which are not made by Indians. I'm quoting @elonmusk only to sensitise Rahul Gandhi ji that, while criticizing the govt is a democratic right, do not disparage India & never belittle India's achievement. Be a proud Indian. #ViksitBharat pic.twitter.com/b19NPMrkNY — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) February 1, 2026

Economic growth Finance minister cites IMF data highlighted by Musk Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also cited the International Monetary Fund (IMF) data highlighted by Musk at the Youth Dialogue on Budget 2026. She said, "Elon Musk takes the IMF data to say, 'wow, is this true.' I don't remember if he exactly said 'wow.'.. China contributes 26% of growth in global GDP. India contributes 17%."

Economic challenges Gandhi raises concerns over economic issues Meanwhile, Gandhi has raised concerns over several economic issues. He said, "Youth without jobs. Falling manufacturing. Investors pulling out capital. Household savings plummeting. Farmers in distress. Looming global shocks - all ignored." He had previously supported US President Donald Trump's "dead economy" comment when criticizing the BJP government. After the Union Budget was presented, Gandhi highlighted what he called key issues ignored by the government on X.

A Budget that refuses course correction, blind to India’s real crises. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) February 1, 2026