Durgapur gang-rape case: Mamata defends remarks; police arrest fourth accused 

The West Bengal Police have arrested a fourth suspect in the alleged gang-rape of a second-year medical student from Odisha in Durgapur. Three suspects were arrested earlier and remanded to 10 days' police custody by a local court. Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that her earlier words were "deliberately distorted and taken out of context." She had advised female boarders not to venture out at night.

Investigation progress Odisha State Commission for Women to visit Durgapur A three-member team from the Odisha State Commission for Women, headed by chairperson Sovana Mohanty, is scheduled to visit Durgapur on Monday. They will meet the survivor's family and submit a report to the Odisha government after inquiring into medical treatment and investigation progress in West Bengal. Mohanty emphasized the team's visit would focus on health, mental well-being, and whether a "proper investigation" of the case is being conducted.

Safety concerns Survivor's father requests to take daughter back to Odisha The survivor's father expressed concerns for her safety and requested that the West Bengal CM allow him to take her back to Odisha. He said she is on bed rest and unable to walk. "The Chief Minister, DG, SP, and Collector are all helping us a lot... I have requested the Chief Minister to let us take my daughter away from here," he said.

Claims 'My daughter was sexually assaulted between 8-9 pm' He also refuted the CM's claims that his daughter ventured out late at night after 12:00am. "My daughter was sexually assaulted between 8 pm and 9 pm on Friday. Yet the Chief Minister falsely suggested that the incident took place past midnight." He criticized Banerjee for victim-blaming, stating that "despite being a woman herself, she made an insensitive remark suggesting women should not be out at night."

Controversial remarks Students from outside Bengal should follow hostel rules: Banerjee On Sunday, CM Banerjee said, "The girl was studying in a private medical college. How she came out at night at 12:30? So far I know, it (the incident) happened in a forest area," she said. She added, "Students staying in hostels...are expected to follow the hostel rules. They should avoid venturing out late at night, although they have the fundamental right to go wherever they want."