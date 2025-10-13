Karur stampede case: SC orders CBI probe, forms committee

The Supreme Court has ordered a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the Karur stampede in Tamil Nadu, which took place on September 27, Bar and Bench reported. The tragic incident occurred during a political rally of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), resulting in the deaths of at least 41 people. The TVK is led by actor-turned-politician Vijay, who had challenged a Madras High Court order for a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe.

Probe oversight Committee to supervise CBI investigation Vijay also sought an independent investigation and addressed adverse remarks made by the High Court. The Supreme Court bench, comprising Justices JK Maheshwari and NV Anjaria, has constituted a three-member committee to supervise the CBI investigation. The panel will be headed by retired Supreme Court judge Justice Ajay Rastogi. Two Indian Police Service officers, who may be from Tamil Nadu but not locals, will also be part of this panel.

Reporting schedule CBI to submit monthly reports The Supreme Court has directed the CBI to submit monthly reports of its investigation to the panel. The court had earlier expressed concern over conflicting orders from the Madras High Court regarding this case. The Madurai Bench of the High Court had refused a CBI probe, while its principal bench ordered an SIT investigation.

Case background Madras HC ordered SIT probe On October 3, Justice N Senthilkumar of the Madras High Court ordered an SIT probe, criticizing the state's investigation. The court noted no criminal case had been registered regarding two hit-and-run incidents involving Vijay's bus. Following this order, a case was reportedly filed against Vijay's campaign vehicle driver for these incidents. The TVK then appealed to the Supreme Court for an independent investigation into the stampede.