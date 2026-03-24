ECI's new measures for Bengal polls: Webcasting, geo-tagging, GPS trackers
What's the story
The Election Commission of India (ECI) has unveiled an elaborate security blueprint for the upcoming West Bengal Assembly elections. The plan includes deploying around 2,400 companies of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) across the state. Nearly 480 companies were deployed by March 10 to conduct flag marches in sensitive areas and boost voter confidence, News18 reported.
Deployment details
Deployment of remaining 1,920 companies in phases
The remaining 1,920 companies will be deployed in phases on March 31, April 7, 10, 13, and 17, according to the report. Special trains are being arranged to ensure their smooth movement into West Bengal. To enhance transparency and accountability, the ECI has started sharing photographs of CAPF deployments on its official social media platforms with detailed information like latitude and longitude.
Enhanced security measures
GPS trackers in vehicles to address allegations
In addition to geo-tagging, the ECI has also installed GPS trackers in all vehicles transporting CAPF personnel. Special cameras have been deployed in Quick Response Teams (QRTs) and other moving units to record real-time incidents. These measures are aimed at addressing allegations regarding the conduct and presence of security forces during elections.
Election monitoring
₹250 crore budget for webcasting cameras
The ECI will reportedly deploy around 200,000 cameras for 100% webcasting of voting in West Bengal. Sensitive booths will have three cameras each. New initiatives like a control command center and a dedicated complaint cell aim to ensure a violence-free and fair election. These measures come with an initial budget of ₹250 crore.
Technical preparations
Meetings with telecom service providers for uninterrupted webcasting
The ECI has held meetings with telecom service providers such as BSNL, Reliance Jio, Vodafone Idea, and BhartiAirtel to discuss technical aspects for uninterrupted webcasting. Around 50-60 micro-observers will monitor booths randomly during poll days from a control room at the state chief electoral officer's office. These initiatives are aimed at changing the poll culture of Bengal by ensuring that no fake voting or booth jamming occurs during elections.