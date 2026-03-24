ECI's new measures for Bengal polls: Webcasting, geo-tagging, GPS trackers

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has unveiled an elaborate security blueprint for the upcoming West Bengal Assembly elections. The plan includes deploying around 2,400 companies of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) across the state. Nearly 480 companies were deployed by March 10 to conduct flag marches in sensitive areas and boost voter confidence, News18 reported.

Deployment details Deployment of remaining 1,920 companies in phases The remaining 1,920 companies will be deployed in phases on March 31, April 7, 10, 13, and 17, according to the report. Special trains are being arranged to ensure their smooth movement into West Bengal. To enhance transparency and accountability, the ECI has started sharing photographs of CAPF deployments on its official social media platforms with detailed information like latitude and longitude.

Enhanced security measures GPS trackers in vehicles to address allegations In addition to geo-tagging, the ECI has also installed GPS trackers in all vehicles transporting CAPF personnel. Special cameras have been deployed in Quick Response Teams (QRTs) and other moving units to record real-time incidents. These measures are aimed at addressing allegations regarding the conduct and presence of security forces during elections.

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Election monitoring ₹250 crore budget for webcasting cameras The ECI will reportedly deploy around 200,000 cameras for 100% webcasting of voting in West Bengal. Sensitive booths will have three cameras each. New initiatives like a control command center and a dedicated complaint cell aim to ensure a violence-free and fair election. These measures come with an initial budget of ₹250 crore.

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