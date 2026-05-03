West Bengal: ECI orders repolling in all booths of Falta

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has ordered repolling in all polling booths of the Falta Assembly constituency in West Bengal . The decision comes after reports of "On consideration of severe electoral offenses and subversion of the democratic process." Fresh voting will be held on May 21, with votes to be counted on May 24.

Allegations and counterclaims BJP alleged tampering of EVMs in Falta The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had alleged tampering of electronic voting machines during the second phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections on April 29. The party claimed its button was taped in several booths in Falta, South 24 Paraganas' Diamond Harbour area. However, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) denied these allegations, accusing the BJP of raising false alarms due to their performance in state elections.

Irregularities reported Irregularities reported in 15 booths The ECI's decision to conduct repolling comes after complaints of irregularities in 15 booths across Diamond Harbour and Magrahat Paschim constituencies. These areas witnessed a voter turnout of over 90% during the repolling today. However, clashes between BJP and TMC supporters were reported in Falta, with allegations of voter intimidation and assault against TMC workers.

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