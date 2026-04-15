The Lovely Group is headed by Mittal

ED raids residence of Ashok Mittal, who replaced Raghav Chadha

By Chanshimla Varah 10:53 am Apr 15, 202610:53 am

What's the story

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has said that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is raiding the residence of MP Ashok Mittal in Jalandhar. According to Tribune India, the raid is part of the multiple raids the ED is carrying out at several premises linked to the Lovely Group, including Lovely Professional University, Lovely Autos, Lovely Sweets and the Lovely Distance Education Centre. The Lovely Group is headed by Mittal, who recently replaced Raghav Chadha as AAP's deputy leader in Rajya Sabha.