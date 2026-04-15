ED raids residence of Ashok Mittal, who replaced Raghav Chadha
What's the story
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has said that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is raiding the residence of MP Ashok Mittal in Jalandhar. According to Tribune India, the raid is part of the multiple raids the ED is carrying out at several premises linked to the Lovely Group, including Lovely Professional University, Lovely Autos, Lovely Sweets and the Lovely Distance Education Centre. The Lovely Group is headed by Mittal, who recently replaced Raghav Chadha as AAP's deputy leader in Rajya Sabha.
Property searches
Mittal's residential premises being searched
The ED is probing alleged violations of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA). The ED raids are not limited to the Lovely Group's commercial establishments. Residential premises of Mittal and his family members, including brothers Ramesh and Naresh Mittal, are also being searched. The raids were conducted by the central probe agency's Jalandhar and Chandigarh teams. "The federal agency has sought no assistance from the local police," an official told HT.
Twitter Post
10 locations were searched
Enforcement Directorate headquarters investigation unit Delhi, is conducting searches in Lovely Professional University in Jalandhar and Tetr College of Business and Master's Union College of Business in Gurgaon. The searches are being carried out under FEMA. A total of 10…— ANI (@ANI) April 15, 2026
Career overview
Who is Ashok Mittal?
Mittal is a prominent educationist and the founder Chancellor of Lovely Professional University (LPU). He entered active politics in 2022 when he was elected to Rajya Sabha. Since then, he has been a member of several parliamentary committees, including Defense and Finance. The AAP currently has 10 MPs in Rajya Sabha, seven from Punjab and three from Delhi.