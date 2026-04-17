ED raids premises linked to Punjab minster Sanjeev Arora
What's the story
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday launched fresh searches at the residences and offices of Punjab Industries Minister Sanjeev Arora. The raids are part of an ongoing investigation into alleged financial irregularities. The search operation also covered his son Kavya Arora, who is the MD of Hampton Sky Realty Ltd., and other individuals, including Hemant Sood of Findoc Finvest in Ludhiana and alleged bookie Chandrasekhar Aggarwal in Jalandhar. Arora is the promoter of Hampton Sky Realty Ltd.
Investigation details
Allegations of land misuse for residential projects
Per ED, Arora's company is being investigated for a number of irregularities, including illegal change of land use, fraudulent and overinflated sales to inflate share prices, insider trading scams in the stock market, round-tripping of ill-gotten funds and illegal betting money from the UAE to India, among others. In 2024, the agency had also raided Arora's premises over similar allegations. At that time, it claimed these companies generated huge proceeds of crime by misusing industrial land for residential projects.
Twitter Post
Raids underway
Ludhiana, Punjab: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has conducted a raid at the residence of Punjab Cabinet Minister Sanjeev Arora pic.twitter.com/ooP4hjgLj2— IANS (@ians_india) April 17, 2026
Security measures
Arora currently traveling abroad
Arora, an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA from Ludhiana West, is said to be traveling abroad on official work at the time of these searches. But he has said that he will fully cooperate with the probe. Earlier this week, the ED had conducted searches under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) at premises related to AAP Rajya Sabha MP Ashok Kumar Mittal and his educational institutions in Punjab and Haryana.