ED raids premises linked to Punjab minster Sanjeev Arora 

Per ED, Arora's company is being investigated for a number of irregularities, including illegal change of land use, fraudulent and overinflated sales to inflate share prices, insider trading scams in the stock market, round-tripping of ill-gotten funds and illegal betting money from the UAE to India, among others. In 2024, the agency had also raided Arora's premises over similar allegations. At that time, it claimed these companies generated huge proceeds of crime by misusing industrial land for residential projects.

Security measures

Arora currently traveling abroad

Arora, an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA from Ludhiana West, is said to be traveling abroad on official work at the time of these searches. But he has said that he will fully cooperate with the probe. Earlier this week, the ED had conducted searches under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) at premises related to AAP Rajya Sabha MP Ashok Kumar Mittal and his educational institutions in Punjab and Haryana.