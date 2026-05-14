AIADMK moves to disqualify 24 MLAs after pro-Vijay vote 

The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) has sought the disqualification of 24 MLAs under the anti-defection law. This comes after these MLAs voted in favor of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay during the crucial floor test on Wednesday, defying a party whip. The AIADMK claims that their actions violate the party's directive against supporting the TVK government.

Legal proceedings By-elections to be held if petition accepted "A complaint has to be filed by the political party. We have now submitted that complaint," the AIADMK leaders said, underscoring that they have applied for relieving CV Shanmugam, SP Velumani, C Vijaybhaskar and others from their party posts," the party said. The party argues that their actions are liable to disqualification under the anti-defection law. If the petition is accepted, by-elections will be held for all 24 seats.

Whip controversy Rebel MLAs challenge legality of whip appointment The rebel MLAs have challenged the legality of the whip appointment by AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami. They argue that newly elected MLAs should elect their own Legislature Leader, Deputy Legislature Leader, and Whip in a meeting. "This is law. But EPS says he appointed the Whip. He cannot appoint the Whip," Shanmugam said. He said there was no discussion with the newly elected MLAs for the appointment of the whip. "Legally this is not maintainable," he added.

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