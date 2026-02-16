Ex-Assam Congress chief reconsiders resignation after speaking to Rahul Gandhi
What's the story
Former Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Bhupen Borah said he is reconsidering his resignation from the party hours after he announced his decision to resign on Monday morning. "I will take a call by the end of the day," he said when asked if he would withdraw his resignation. Borah served as president of the Assam Congress unit from 2021 to 2025 before being replaced by Gaurav Gogoi.
Party response
Borah is an important member of Congress family: Singh
Borah was later seen addressing the media with the Congress in-charge for Assam, Bhanwar Jitendra Singh. Singh acknowledged Borah's importance in the party and said that his resignation had not been accepted. "I thank Bhupen Borah for considering taking back his resignation...Senior Congress leader Bhupen Borah is an important member of the Congress family," Singh said. "The party leadership, including Rahul Gandhi, held a long discussion with him. We have resolved this...He was in Congress for the last 30 years."
Gogoi
'If any wrong was done...'
Borah and Singh were joined by Gogoi. "Bhupen Kumar Borah is our asset. He is fighting against evil. We held discussions with Bhupen Kumar Borah for the last 3 hours. He is a strong Congress leader," Gogoi said. "If any wrong was done, as a brother, I apologize to him. Rahul Gandhi also spoke with Bhupen Kumar Borah."
Career overview
Borah was replaced by Gaurav Gogoi last year
Borah had sent his resignation letter to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge earlier, alleging he was "ignored" by party leadership and not given his due within the state unit. A two-time MLA from the Bihpuria constituency between 2006 and 2016, Borah has been a key organizational face for the party in Assam. His resignation comes at a time when Congress is trying to form an opposition alliance in Assam with regional parties like Raijor Dal, led by Akhil Gogoi.