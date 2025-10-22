Siddaramaiah in 'final phase' of political career: Son Yathindra

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah 's son, Yathindra, has said that his father is in the "final phase" of his political career. In a video from an event in Belagavi, the MLC suggested that Congress leader Satish Jarkiholi could be a potential successor, as he has a strong ideology and progressive mindset. "I firmly believe that finding a leader with such ideological conviction is rare," he said. He suggested that Siddaramaiah can be a margdarshak (mentor) to Jarkiholi.

Leadership speculation Speculation of leadership change in Karnataka Yathindra's comments come amid ongoing speculation of a leadership change in Karnataka. Last month, Siddaramaiah had to deny reports that he would resign to make way for his deputy, DK Shivakumar, after Congress MP LR Shivarame Gowda hinted at Shivakumar eventually becoming CM. "There's no doubt about Shivakumar eventually becoming chief minister, but the final decision rests with the high command. They understand how to manage the party and balance both the CM and the deputy chief minister," Gowda said.

Twitter Post Watch the video here Siddaramaiah in the final stage of his political career, needs a person like Satish Jarkiholli with a strong ideology and progressive mindset who he can be a margdarshak to: says Yathindra siddaramaiah amidst talks of a rejig in Karnataka. pic.twitter.com/u3e5kHIm7o — Deepak Bopanna (@dpkBopanna) October 22, 2025

Leadership stance No discussion for change: Son Amid speculations, Yathindra said last week that there has been no discussion about the change of CM and his father will complete five years in the chief minister's post. "There is a discussion that there will be a change of CM after the Bihar elections. All that is false. If there is any change, the decision will be taken by the party high command and the MLAs. I am confident that Siddaramaiah will complete five years," he told reporters.