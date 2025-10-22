₹25,000cr halal certification money misused for terrorism, 'love jihad': Yogi 

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has warned people against buying halal-certified products. He claimed that ₹25,000 crore generated in the name of Halal certification without any permission from the state is being misused for terrorism, love jihad, and forced conversions. "That is why Uttar Pradesh has started a big campaign against it," he said at the "Vichar-Parivar Kutumb Sneh Milan" and "Deepotsav Se Rashtroutsav" events in Gorakhpur to celebrate the centenary year of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

Certification concerns Everyday items getting halal certification: Adityanath During his address, Adityanath warned that everyday items like soaps, clothes, and matchsticks are now being given halal certification. "When you buy something, make sure to check if it has the Halal certification. We have banned it in Uttar Pradesh. You will be surprised; soap, clothes, and matchsticks are also certified as halal," the Uttar Pradesh chief minister said.

Ban details UP banned halal products in November 2023 In November 2023, Uttar Pradesh banned the manufacture, storage, and sale of halal-certified food products. However, exports are exempt from this ban. The UP Food Safety and Drug Administration imposed the ban over concerns that halal certification confuses consumers and misuses religious sentiment. The ban came after cases were filed against businesses such as the Halal India Private Limited Chennai, Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind Halal Trust Delhi, Halal Council of India Mumbai, and others for allegedly exploiting religious sentiments to boost sales.

Historical struggles Adityanath speaks against political Islam At the same event, Adityanath also spoke against "political Islam," which he said has had a major impact on Indian history but remains largely overlooked. He said, "Our ancestors waged major struggles against political Islam, yet this aspect of history remains largely overlooked." "Heroes like Veer Shivaji and Maharana Pratap stand testimony to this. There is much talk of British and French colonialism, but rarely of political Islam, which undermined the faith," he said.