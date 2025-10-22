'Great idea but...': Chidambaram responds to Mazumdar-Shaw's road repair offer

Congress MP P Chidambaram has welcomed Biocon chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw 's proposal to reportedly fund the development of 10-15 roads in Bengaluru . "A great offer! Congratulations!" he said, in a post on X. However, he said that it was not a dearth of public money that was ailing Indian cities. "But the problem with our public works is not the lack of public money; the problem is in the execution of the public work," he said in a post on X.

Accountability proposal Chidambaram proposes governance model for public works To address the execution issue, Chidambaram suggested a governance model where a supervising company or industrialist would be held accountable for project execution. He said, "Governments can tweak Mrs. Shaw's idea: Public money, tender, etc., can be followed to select the contractor." After selection, the contractor would work under the supervision of a willing company or industrialist like Shaw, he suggested.

Financial responsibility Contractor to bear penalties, cost overruns Chidambaram further elaborated that the supervising company or industrialist would be responsible for ensuring quality and timely execution of work. He said, "The contractor will execute the public work (say, road). HOWEVER, the supervising company or industrialist will be responsible for the quality and timely execution of the work." "Any penalties or cost overruns will be borne by the supervising company or industrialist," he opined.

Twitter Post Chidambaram's message to Shaw I noted with interest Mrs Kiran Mazumdar Shaw's offer to fund the development of some roads in Bengaluru. A great offer! Congratulations!



BUT, the problem with our public works is not the lack of public money; the problem is in the execution of the public work



Governments can… — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) October 22, 2025

Pilot proposal Bengaluru ideal pilot city for new governance model: Chidambaram Chidambaram also suggested that Bengaluru or Chennai could be ideal pilot cities for this governance model. This comes after a public spat between Shaw and Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar over the state of Bengaluru's infrastructure. Shivakumar had earlier dismissed Shaw's criticism, saying she had "forgotten her roots" and accused her of having a "personal agenda."