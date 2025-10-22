'Great idea but...': Chidambaram responds to Mazumdar-Shaw's road repair offer
Congress MP P Chidambaram has welcomed Biocon chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw's proposal to reportedly fund the development of 10-15 roads in Bengaluru. "A great offer! Congratulations!" he said, in a post on X. However, he said that it was not a dearth of public money that was ailing Indian cities. "But the problem with our public works is not the lack of public money; the problem is in the execution of the public work," he said in a post on X.
Chidambaram proposes governance model for public works
To address the execution issue, Chidambaram suggested a governance model where a supervising company or industrialist would be held accountable for project execution. He said, "Governments can tweak Mrs. Shaw's idea: Public money, tender, etc., can be followed to select the contractor." After selection, the contractor would work under the supervision of a willing company or industrialist like Shaw, he suggested.
Contractor to bear penalties, cost overruns
Chidambaram further elaborated that the supervising company or industrialist would be responsible for ensuring quality and timely execution of work. He said, "The contractor will execute the public work (say, road). HOWEVER, the supervising company or industrialist will be responsible for the quality and timely execution of the work." "Any penalties or cost overruns will be borne by the supervising company or industrialist," he opined.
Chidambaram's message to Shaw
I noted with interest Mrs Kiran Mazumdar Shaw's offer to fund the development of some roads in Bengaluru. A great offer! Congratulations!— P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) October 22, 2025
BUT, the problem with our public works is not the lack of public money; the problem is in the execution of the public work
Bengaluru ideal pilot city for new governance model: Chidambaram
Chidambaram also suggested that Bengaluru or Chennai could be ideal pilot cities for this governance model. This comes after a public spat between Shaw and Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar over the state of Bengaluru's infrastructure. Shivakumar had earlier dismissed Shaw's criticism, saying she had "forgotten her roots" and accused her of having a "personal agenda."
Shivakumar offers to develop roads if Shaw funds repairs
Shivakumar had said that if Shaw wanted to develop roads, the government would cooperate. "If she wants to develop them (roads), let her do it. If she comes and asks, we will give her the roads," he said during a program in Bengaluru. This offer comes after Mazumdar-Shaw had earlier claimed that Bengaluru's infrastructure could be fixed with intent and a $1 billion investment.