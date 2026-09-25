'Really fed up': Calcutta HC pulls up ECI

Justice Krishna Rao asked why the ECI chose the "envelope" symbol from 183 available symbols to give to another party.

"Really fed up with the authority....Once the elections start, you start creating trouble. Then parties come...putting burden on the court," the court told ECI's counsel.

He questioned if this was how the commission functioned and stressed the need for impartiality and fairness in their actions.

"The authority should act fairly," Justice Rao observed.