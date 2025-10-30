BJP lodges complaint against Rahul Gandhi for Modi 'dance' jibe

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has lodged a complaint against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his remarks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi . The complaint was filed with the Chief Election Officer of Bihar after Gandhi's speech in Muzaffarpur and Darbhanga on October 29. In his address, he had said, "Before elections, if you ask Modi, he will dance to win votes."

Disrespectful remarks BJP calls Gandhi's remarks 'highly derogatory' The BJP has termed Gandhi's comments as "highly derogatory, indecent, and personal." The party argued that these statements were a direct attack on the prime minister's character and dignity. They also said that the remarks violated the Model Code of Conduct and Section 123(4) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951.

Demanded action BJP demands show-cause notice to Gandhi The BJP has demanded immediate action from the Election Commission against Gandhi. They have asked for a show-cause notice to be issued to him and have demanded an unconditional public apology from Gandhi. The party also wants Gandhi to be barred from campaigning for a specified period as punishment for his remarks.