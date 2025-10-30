Shah responds to Rahul Gandhi's 'dance' jibe at Modi 

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has hit back at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his controversial remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi . Gandhi had said that Modi will do anything, even dance on stage, if asked to for votes. Speaking at a rally in Bihar's Lakhisarai, Shah said Gandhi insulted Modi and Chhathi Maiya, a Hindu goddess worshiped during the Chhath Puja festival. "Rahul Baba, you will not understand the importance...of Chhathi Maiya. Neither will your mother," Shah said.

Controversial statement BJP reacts strongly to Gandhi's 'drama-dance' jibe at Modi Gandhi had said at a rally in Darbhanga on Wednesday that Modi could do anything for votes, including "drama" for Chhath Puja and "dance" if asked. The comments came amid controversy over reports that an artificial ghat was created by the Delhi government at Vasudev Ghat just for Modi's ceremonial dip during Chhath. "There is no Yamuna there...there is a pond there. He went to bathe in his 'swimming pool.' He has nothing to do with...with Chhath Puja," Gandhi said.

Historical context Gandhi will pay the price in upcoming elections: Shah Shah also criticized the Congress for its history of using abusive language against PM Modi. He said such actions have led to electoral losses for the party. "Just look at history. The number of times Congress leaders have used abusive language against Modi ji," he said, adding that Gandhi will "pay the price" in upcoming elections for his remarks.